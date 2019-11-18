|
Forrest was born on March 19, 1951 in Spirit Lake, Idaho to Charley Joe and Betty (nee King) Muehlethaler. He lived for a while with his mom in a 3-room cabin on Upper Twin Lake while his dad fought in the Korean War. This is where his love of the outdoors began. He loved swimming, fishing, and hunting. He was quite proficient with a bow. He spent a lot of his childhood in Davenport, Iowa. Many days were spent mud-stomping up & down the creek behind the family home, building forts, and catching crawdads. He ran a trapline to earn money when he was a teen sending off the muskrat and mink pelts to be made into hats and coats. His folks encouraged him to make decisions early. One summer, when confronted with the choice of pitching for the Little League or going to Scout camp, he chose Scouts and never looked back. Scouts afforded him outdoor adventures including wilderness canoeing in Minnesota and survival courses in New Mexico. He proudly earned the Order of the Arrow and his Eagle Scout. He worked summers running the waterfront at Minneyata, the local scout camp. Forrest met the love of his life, Alice Gee, while at the University of Iowa where he earned his pharmacy degree. As life would have it though, most of his career was in the hardware business with E-G Home Centers in Illinois. Every chance he had, he'd spend it with his family. He and Alice were avid boosters of the high school band that their son, Joe, and daughter, Katyann, played in. Summers were spent on Big Portage Lake hosting friends and families. Forrest loved to pilot the boat for tubing and skiing with his kids, grandkids, nieces, and nephews. Watch out when he and Alice would start a project - redoing a room could mean knocking down walls, putting in new windows or cabinets, or building new bookcases and furniture. Lucky were the newlyweds that received custom-built projects for their wedding gifts. He inherited the Muehlethaler sense of humor, loved to read and spent time volunteering in the communities he lived in. He is survived by his wife Alice, his son, Joe (Brandi), his daughter, Katyann, and his grandchildren, Aiden and Tegan. He will be sorely missed by his sisters and brothers, Eveleen (Karmen), Ruthann (Tom), Joe (Jolene), Phil and Terri, and his nieces and nephews, Tony (Jamie), Jeff, Carly (Josiah), Troy, Monique, Kyle, Max, Sam, Kylie, and Kenady. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10 am - 2 pm at Moss Family Funeral Home, St. Charles at 100 S. Third Street, St. Charles, IL 60174. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Big Portage Lake Owners Association, P.O. Box 629, Land O'Lakes, WI 54540 or BeTheMatch.org. Arrangements entrusted to Moss Family Funeral Home, St. Charles, 630-584-2000 or www.mossfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 18, 2019