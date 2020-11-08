1/1
FRANCES A. "FRAN" BROWN
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FRANCES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances A. Brown, 83, of Morton, Ill., passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Ill. She was born on May 26, 1937 in Galesburg, Ill., to Albert and Theresa (Mitchell) Nelson. She married Fredrick Scott Will on August 31, 1957, who preceded her in death on July 6, 1977. She then married John Brown in Morton, Ill. on November 15, 1998. He survives. Also surviving are six children, Fredrick Scott (Marylyn) Will, Jr. of Morton, Ill., Albert Steven Will of Easton, Penn., Sandra (Douglas) Marocco of Montclair, Va., Hayden "Hogi" Will of Aurora, Ill., William (Staci) Brown of San Jose, Calif., and Theresa (Bill) Worthington of Quakertown, Penn.; seven grandchildren, Andrew (Tiffani) Will, Rebecca (Roman) Bielawski, Nathan Marocco, Allison Marocco, Christina Marocco, Emily Hatch, and Eva Brown; and seven great-grandchildren, Natalie Will, Lauren Bielawski, Sophia Bielawski, Safina Marocco, Aubrey Will, Lana Marocco, and Teagan Will. She was preceded in death by two siblings, Floyd A. Nelson and Judith I. Brown. Fran was a school teacher for 24 years and was a member of the teacher union. She also volunteered at WeCare, Inc. in Morton, Ill. Fran traveled with family, coast to coast, including Hawaii, the Alaskan glaciers, and hiking up Mount Fuji in Japan. Cremation rites have been accorded. A private graveside service and burial of cremated remains will take place at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton, Ill. Memorials may be made to WeCare, Inc. in Morton, Ill. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
3092637426
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved