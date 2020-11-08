Frances A. Brown, 83, of Morton, Ill., passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Ill. She was born on May 26, 1937 in Galesburg, Ill., to Albert and Theresa (Mitchell) Nelson. She married Fredrick Scott Will on August 31, 1957, who preceded her in death on July 6, 1977. She then married John Brown in Morton, Ill. on November 15, 1998. He survives. Also surviving are six children, Fredrick Scott (Marylyn) Will, Jr. of Morton, Ill., Albert Steven Will of Easton, Penn., Sandra (Douglas) Marocco of Montclair, Va., Hayden "Hogi" Will of Aurora, Ill., William (Staci) Brown of San Jose, Calif., and Theresa (Bill) Worthington of Quakertown, Penn.; seven grandchildren, Andrew (Tiffani) Will, Rebecca (Roman) Bielawski, Nathan Marocco, Allison Marocco, Christina Marocco, Emily Hatch, and Eva Brown; and seven great-grandchildren, Natalie Will, Lauren Bielawski, Sophia Bielawski, Safina Marocco, Aubrey Will, Lana Marocco, and Teagan Will. She was preceded in death by two siblings, Floyd A. Nelson and Judith I. Brown. Fran was a school teacher for 24 years and was a member of the teacher union. She also volunteered at WeCare, Inc. in Morton, Ill. Fran traveled with family, coast to coast, including Hawaii, the Alaskan glaciers, and hiking up Mount Fuji in Japan. Cremation rites have been accorded. A private graveside service and burial of cremated remains will take place at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton, Ill. Memorials may be made to WeCare, Inc. in Morton, Ill. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com
.