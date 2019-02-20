|
NAPERVILLE - Frances A. "Fran" Vileta, age 86, a longtime resident of Naperville passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Edward Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Anna (nee Pavek) Vileta. A graveside service will be announced at a later date for the Spring of 2019 at the Naperville Cemetery. Arrangements are being made by the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL, 630-355-0264 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 20, 2019