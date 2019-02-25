ARLINGTON HEIGHTS Frances C. French was born February 12, 1940 in Chicago to John and Margaret (nee Barth) Rociola. She died Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Northwest Community Hospital JourneyCare Hospice in Arlington Heights. Frances was an insurance coordinator for Orthopedic Associates/Illinois Bone and Joint Institute for over 21 years before retiring in 2011. She enjoyed reading, shopping, travel and spending time with her family. Frances is survived by her husband James French; her sons James (Laura) French and David (Leah Bryant) French; her grandchildren Bradley and Rachael French and by her siblings Mary (Thomas) Wrenn and John (Mary) Rociola. Frances is preceded in death by her parents and her grandson Ryan. Visitation Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, (4 blocks south of Palatine Road) Arlington Heights and Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 9:00 am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:00 am, at St. Edna Catholic Church 2525 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. Interment at St, Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to: 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 . Funeral information and condolences www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary