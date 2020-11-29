MOUNT PROSPECT - Frances C. Leonardo was born on July 16, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois to Joseph and Nancy (nee Anzalone) Cirrincione. She passed away peacefully at approximately 3:30 am, Monday, November 23, 2020. She was the sister of Angeline DeFano (nee Cirrincione), and the late Ceil Puntarello (nee Cirrincione) and Nancy Corpolongo (nee Cirrincione). Frances was wife to Joseph A. Leonardo for what would have been 60 years on Thanksgiving Day November 26, 2020. She was the devoted mother to Katherine A. Barone, Angela L. (Phil) Stubbs, Joseph D. (Jane) Leonardo, and Dana A. (Matt) Wycoff; and loving "Nana" to Johnny (Kristen) Barone, Jordan Barone, Joey Leonardo, Sam Stubbs, Gianna Leonardo, Danny Wycoff, and Rocco Leonardo. Memorial Mass 1:00 pm, Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made at Amitahealth.org
click on "giving" at bottom of page, click link to "make a gift" and specify to "Hospice Care - Elk Grove Village," or to Northwestern Medicine Memorial Foundation, click "Tributes & Memorials." Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
or 847-253-0168.