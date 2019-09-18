|
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Frances E. Bassett, 99, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2019 at her home. Fran was born on August 26, 1920 in Peoria, IL. Fran is survived by her daughter Barbara "Bobbe" Bassett, sister Mary Ellen (Mike) Ulrich, goddaughter Susan (Ron) Jenkins, pseudo-adopted daughter Christinia Hirsch, dearly loved cousins, nephews and niece, cherished friends and her favorite canine buddy "Rusty Dawg." Fran was preceded in death by her beloved husband Louis J. Bassett, her parents James R. Brown Sr. and Margaret Brown, and her brothers James R. Brown Jr. and Carl Brown. Visitation will be Saturday, September 21 from 9 am until time of service at 11 am at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Rd., Rolling Meadows. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the or Little Brothers - Friends of The Elderly Chicago Chapter. Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 18, 2019