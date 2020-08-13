1/1
FRANCES KARAS-BEADELL
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FRANCES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HANOVER PARK - Frances Karas- Beadell, 73, of Hanover Park for 46 years, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at her home. Born January 20, 1947 in Chicago. Frances was the owner of Palacios Reality. She loved being a wife, mom and grandma and loved dogs as if they were her children. She will be missed by her family. Beloved wife of 54 years to Vernon; loving mom of Mike (Andrea), Kimberly (Tony) Lacunza, Kathy (Kevin) Sweeney and Steven (Denise); cherished grandma of Alicia, Andrew, Veronica, Jackie, Kaitlyn, Marco, Eric, Katrina, Laura, Alex, Casandra, Steven and Lucas; dear great-grandma of Keira; kind daughter of the late George and Vivian (nee Kappas) Karas and fond sister of John, James and Tony Karas and the late Sandra. Arrangements were handled by Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, Bartlett. Cremation was private at the Countryside Crematory. Info, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved