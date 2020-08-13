HANOVER PARK - Frances Karas- Beadell, 73, of Hanover Park for 46 years, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at her home. Born January 20, 1947 in Chicago. Frances was the owner of Palacios Reality. She loved being a wife, mom and grandma and loved dogs as if they were her children. She will be missed by her family. Beloved wife of 54 years to Vernon; loving mom of Mike (Andrea), Kimberly (Tony) Lacunza, Kathy (Kevin) Sweeney and Steven (Denise); cherished grandma of Alicia, Andrew, Veronica, Jackie, Kaitlyn, Marco, Eric, Katrina, Laura, Alex, Casandra, Steven and Lucas; dear great-grandma of Keira; kind daughter of the late George and Vivian (nee Kappas) Karas and fond sister of John, James and Tony Karas and the late Sandra. Arrangements were handled by Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, Bartlett. Cremation was private at the Countryside Crematory. Info, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
