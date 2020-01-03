|
Frances L. Felz, 85, of St. Charles, IL and Placida, FL, passed away peacefully at home in the early morning of January 1, 2020. Frances is forever remembered by her loving husband Eugene of 61 years and her children: Kirsten Epert Minick (deceased), Allison Pankoff (Michael), Juliana Zajicek (Brian), Eugene Felz III, and Jason Felz (Nichole). Frances is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Frances is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Susanna Davis, and her two sisters Dorcas Partridge and Patricia Warren, and her beloved daughter Kirsten Epert Minnick. Frances and her husband lived and raised their 5 children in Addison, IL before retiring and relocating to Florida in 1995. While they spent much of the past 25 years at their Florida residence, they would find themselves up North for a few months at a time over the Holiday Season - not because they wanted to buck the trend of 'snowbirding in Florida', but because Frances refused to be away from her family during the Holidays. Frances was a smart woman with incredible recall for names, addresses and phone numbers, she was a strong-willed woman that you'd be damned to cross in her younger days, but above all else Frances was a woman who very truly and deeply cared for her family. Frances will be sincerely missed by her loved ones, and will live forever in the memory of her devoted husband, Eugene Felz Jr. Visitation will be held at Yurs Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, St. Charles, IL, Saturday January 4th from 1-5pm. Funeral Services to follow at 5:00 P.M. For info please call Yurs Funeral Home St. Charles 630-584-0060 or www.yursfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 3, 2020