Frances L. "Fran" Ganschow, age 96, of West Dundee, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home, under the care of family and hospice on Thursday morning, May 14, 2020. Fran was born in Elgin on July 31, 1923 and was the daughter of the late Frank & Edna (nee Graening) Schumacher. Fran was a lifelong resident of the Dundee area and a 1941 graduate of Dundee Community High School. She was a former 23 year employee of Haeger Pottery in East Dundee. Fran was a longtime member and former President of the Dundee VFW #2298 Women's Auxiliary and a lifelong member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in West Dundee. On May 24, 1946 she married the love of her life, Martin C. Ganschow. Marty preceded Fran is death on October 16, 1986 after 40 years of marriage. Fran is survived by her caregivers Ron & Nancy Ganow as well as many nephews, nieces, as well as grand and great nephews and nieces and many good friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Fran was preceded in death by her brother: Richard L. "Potts" Schumacher, her sister-in- law: Rosemary Schumacher and a nephew: Martin Schumacher. Private family graveside funeral services will be held on Saturday afternoon at Dundee Township East Cemetery with Rev. Jim Murr officiating. Visitation will be held at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. PLEASE NOTE: Keeping in compliance with the current CDC recommendations regarding gathering size Only 10 people at a single time will be allowed in for viewing and face masks will be required. Please omit flowers, memorials may be made to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, West Dundee. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com . For information, please call (847) 426-3436.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 15, 2020