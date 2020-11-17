Fay was born in Chicago, IL on March 7, 1924 to Herman and Ottille (Schwab) Rieger and died on November 13, 2020 in Vernon Hills, IL. Fay graduated from Alvernia High School and then the College of St. Teresa in Winona, MN. She taught four years at Santa Maria del Popolo in Mundelein and then 30 years in District 76. Teaching was her passion, and she loved the children she taught. She taught second and third grade and knew how hard it was for them to sit still for long. So, what does a grade school teacher do for a classroom full of children who did not get to go out for recess because of bad weather* Have them march around the room reciting the times tables or some other lesson. A perfect blend of exercise and learning. She also wanted to expand their horizons and would read biographies to them, especially of famous woman. Fay retired when she was 70. Her goal in retirement was to travel and read as many books as possible (as long as they were not teacher's manuals). She accomplished both of those goals. Her biggest regret is that she never got to see a woman president. She was so excited to vote in 2016 and then devasted when the results came out. If only she could have lived to see the inauguration of a woman vice president. She is survived by her son, Thomas (Barbara Coffman) Tierney; daughter, Margaret 'Peg' Tierney; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy (Lee) Keller; and nephews, Jack and Lee Keller. Fay will be interred in St. Joseph Cemetery in River Grove, IL next to her parents. At Fay's request, no services will be held. Those who wish to do so may make charitable contributions in Fay's name to Soaring Eagle in Billings, MT at soaringeagle.org
or to Save-A-Pet in Grayslake, IL at saveapetil.org
.