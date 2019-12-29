Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch - Antioch
1055 Main St.
Antioch, IL 60002
(847) 395-4000
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
FRANCES LADOSKA PERIMAN


1927 - 2019
FRANCES LADOSKA PERIMAN Obituary
Frances Ladoska Periman, 92 years old, of Gold Canyon, AZ, formerly of Wauconda and Barrington, IL, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn, WI. She was born September 25, 1927 in Springdale, AR, the daughter of the late Paul and Frances DeWitz. Frances married Russel Periman on February 22, 1946 and he preceded her in death on December 28, 1998. She owned and operated Pari's Dress Shop in Wauconda for over 20 years. Frances is survived by her son, Terry (Kay Varga) Periman; her two grandchildren, Kelly Periman Dunlavy and Braden Dugo; her three great-grandchildren, Dylan, Kyle, and Rylee; her brother, Roy (Barbara) DeWitz; daughter-in-law, Joanne Periman; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Russel, she was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Periman; daughter-in-law, Dianne Periman; and her 9 siblings. A Memorial Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2019 at the Strang Funeral Home of Antioch, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. An additional service will be held at a later date in Gold Canyon, AZ. Interment of her cremains will be in the National Cemetery of Arizona in Cave Creek. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. Please sign the online guestbook for Frances at www.strangfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 29, 2019
