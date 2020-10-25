1/1
FRANCES M. ABBOTT
Frances M. Abbott, 88, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at her home in Libertyville. She was born July 16, 1932 in Millville, NJ and had been a Libertyville resident since 1955. Fran obtained her bachelor's degree in New Jersey and later her Masters at Northern Illinois University. She had been a special education teacher at SEDOL for many years. Surviving are 4 children, Joan Abbott, Linda (Stephen) Scukanec, Ken (Terry) Abbott and Will Abbott; 8 grandchildren; and her sister, Marie Konschak. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Abbott. Private services for her family are being held at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. Memorial contributions can be made to the Smile Train in her memory. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
