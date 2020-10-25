Frances M. Abbott, 88, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at her home in Libertyville. She was born July 16, 1932 in Millville, NJ and had been a Libertyville resident since 1955. Fran obtained her bachelor's degree in New Jersey and later her Masters at Northern Illinois University. She had been a special education teacher at SEDOL for many years. Surviving are 4 children, Joan Abbott, Linda (Stephen) Scukanec, Ken (Terry) Abbott and Will Abbott; 8 grandchildren; and her sister, Marie Konschak. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Abbott. Private services for her family are being held at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. Memorial contributions can be made to the Smile Train in her memory. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com
