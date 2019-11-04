|
INGLESIDE - Frances "Joyce" Matthei (nee Parker), 87, of Ingleside, formerly of Spring Grove, died Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Wauconda Care. She was born November 16, 1931, in Evanston, to the late Franklin and Maude (nee Glass) Parker. Joyce married the late Arndt "Ted" Matthei on August 12, 1950, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Spring Grove. Joyce worked as a bookkeeper at Adams CPAs, was the treasurer at Grant Community High School and Gavin School, and was a longtime bus driver for Grant. She enjoyed gardening and quilt making, and was an excellent cook. Survivors include her children, Bill (Jody) Matthei of Ingleside, Patti Rithamel of Antioch, and Margaret (Mary) Matthei of Wauconda; grandchildren, Bill (Tiffany) Bryan, Kristen, Lindsey, and Morgan; great-grandchildren, Des, Reagan, Trevor, and Logan; great-great granddaughter, Grace; and brothers, Wayne, Gordon, and Butch (Diana) Parker. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Ted, in 2009; and brother, Guy. Visitation Wednesday, November 6, from 9 a.m. until time of prayers at 10:30 a.m. at Hamsher Lakeside Funerals & Cremations, 12 N. Pistakee Lake Rd., Fox Lake. A 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Our Lady of the Lakes-St. Bede Church, 36455 N. Wilson Rd., Ingleside. Burial will be in Grant Cemetery, Ingleside. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joyce's name may be made to Save-A-Pet, 31644 N. Fairfield Road, Grayslake, IL 60030, 847-740-7788. You may leave online condolences for the family at www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information call, 847-380-0685.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 4, 2019