Frances Mozdren; Beloved wife of the late Joseph F.; Devoted mother of Pam (Jerry) Mc Graw and Diane (Larry) Di Maggio; Dear grandmother of Joe (Sara) Di Maggio, Domini (Aaron) Preisel, Katie (Matt) Wodziak and Sam (Eric) Lamb, Great Grandmother of Amelia, Jarett, Aidan, Emma, Collette and Emmett. Funeral Tuesday, 9:00 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/ Roselle Rd.) to St. Walter Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Visitation Monday 4:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to www.playersforpits.com
appreciated.