FRANCES MOZDREN
Frances Mozdren; Beloved wife of the late Joseph F.; Devoted mother of Pam (Jerry) Mc Graw and Diane (Larry) Di Maggio; Dear grandmother of Joe (Sara) Di Maggio, Domini (Aaron) Preisel, Katie (Matt) Wodziak and Sam (Eric) Lamb, Great Grandmother of Amelia, Jarett, Aidan, Emma, Collette and Emmett. Funeral Tuesday, 9:00 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/ Roselle Rd.) to St. Walter Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Visitation Monday 4:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to www.playersforpits.com appreciated.




Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
JUL
14
Funeral
09:00 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
JUL
14
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Walter Church
Funeral services provided by
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
