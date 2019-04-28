Daily Herald Obituaries
FRANCES P. FITZGERALD


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
FRANCES P. FITZGERALD Obituary
GLEN ELLYN - Frances P. Fitzgerald, age 81, entered external life on April 24, 2019. She was born August 23, 1937 in Illinois where she lived a beautiful and fulfilled life. Frances was the beloved wife of Robert; loving mother of Daniel Fitzgerald and Linda Allen; caring grandmother of Nathan and Nicholas Allen; adored daughter of the late Louis and Dorothy Petges; fond sister of Donald (Kay) Petges, Robert (Kandee) Petges, John (Shirley) Petges, and Joy (Ralph) Dahlquist, the late William (Marilyn) Petges, Richard Petges, Thomas Petges, and Timothy Petges; she is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Frances will be greatly missed and forever loved. She will be missed by all the lives she touched. Visitation Tuesday April 30, 2019 from 9:00am until time of service 11:00am at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 333 S. Roselle Road (½ mile south of Irving Park Road), Roselle. Burial will follow in Elm Lawn Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Info, www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or 630-529-5751.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 28, 2019
