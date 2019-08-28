Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View Map
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Francine V. Barron (nee Malecki), a 42 year resident of Elk Grove Village, passed away on August 26th at the age of 68. Francine was a 1973 graduate of U of I with a BS in Pharmacy and a 1975 graduate of the University of the Sciences of Philadelphia with a PharmD. She was the beloved wife of Gary M. Barron for 44 years; loving mother of Michael (Rebecca), David (Melissa), Nicholas (Holly) Barron; cherished grandmother of Julia, Scott, William, and Cecelia; dear sister-in-law of William P. Barron Jr. She also leaves many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A visitation will be held Thursday, August 29, from 3 to 9 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village, with a funeral service Friday, August 30, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Randhill Park Cemetery, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Francine's name may be made to or the . For more information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
