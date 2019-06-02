PALATINE - Francis (Frank) Dzikonski, 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday May 23, 2019 at Journey Care in Barrington, IL. He was born July 28, 1936 in Superior, Wisconsin. He received his B.A. from U of WI-Superior and later his M.A. After college, Frank served two years in the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Laboratories stationed at Fort Belvoir, VA where he worked in the mine detection branch. Frank was the beloved husband of Judith for 55 years; loving father of Dawn (Jeffrey) Sigler, Anne Dzikonski and Gail (Tyler) Wootton; proud grandfather of Robert (Quynh) Basnett, Andrew Basnett, Jenelle Sigler and Zachary Sigler. Frank was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Pearl, brothers Raymond, Edmund (Esma), Joseph and sister Regina Kowalik; surviving sisters: Sr. Rosalynn Dzikonski, Louise Burlager, Veronica (Jerome) Nelson and brother Thomas (Ethel) Dzikonski. He was Uncle Frank to a great many of nieces and nephews. Frank was employed by Arlington Heights School District #25 for 26 years as a science teacher and later as a science consultant. Frank was beloved by all. He shared his love of nature and science with teachers and students. He gave his time, talents and wisdom unselfishly to everyone he encountered professionally. Frank received National Science Foundation summer grants to study at U WI- Superior in 1966, Michigan State 1969 and Florida State 1970. He was an instructor with the Golden Apple Foundation six week summer program for three years. Frank was also involved with Science Olympaid and U of IL student teachers. Frank enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, playing cards and his favorite pastime was going to the race track. There will be a visitation at 9:00 am until the memorial service at 10:00 am on Monday June 10th, 2019. It will be held at St. Thomas Villanova Church in Palatine, IL. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to in his honor. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary