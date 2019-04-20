A Mass of Christian Burial for Francis G. Reck, 99, will be celebrated 10 AM Tuesday April 23, 2019 at Santa Maria del Popolo Chapel 116 N. Lake St. (Route 45) Mundelein. Interment will follow in Ascension Cemetery. Visitation is from 4-8 PM Monday April 22, 2019 at the Kristan Funeral Home PC, 219 West Maple Ave (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176) Mundelein. Born in Newry, Wisconsin, February 22, 1920, Francis died April 12, 2019. Though he spent his later years in California with his daughter, he lived in Mundelein for 50 years, and was an active member of Santa Maria del Popolo Church, serving as Eucharistic Minister, Compassion Minister, and St. Vincent de Paul member. He also spent 12 years as the church and school custodian, after a 26 year bricklayer (masonry) career. Francis was a veteran of WW II, serving the US Army Air Corps in the 25th Air Depot Group as an Airplane and Engine Mechanic. He was a member of the VFW Post 2486 of Island Lake, IL. Beloved husband of the late Adeline Reck (Siemen). Father to Dennis (Monica), Gerard (Susan), Gregory (Sandra), Donna Knippen, Pamela (Ed Klotz). Loving grandfather of 17 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Brother to Lucille Stanton, Geraldine Hayes (Gerry), Ron (Caroline), Carl (Florence), Elizabeth Spindler (William). In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Vincent de Paul Society or Masses appreciated. For information call 847-566-8020 or visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary