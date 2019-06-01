BARRINGTON - Francis J. Horkavi, 87, of Barrington, was born on July 14, 1931, to the late Michael and Anna Horkavi and passed away on May 24, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. Francis was the dear husband of Patricia (nee Ahern) for 61 years; proud father of Anna (Jim) Davis, Judy Horkavi, Peggie (Mark) Wollney, Francis (Sara) Horkavi and Robert (Chris) Horkavi; cherished grandfather of John, Elizabeth (Robert), Michael, Mary, Katherine, Thomas, Michelle, Danny, Holly, Laura, Jimmy, Nicholas and Erin; great-grandfather of Amelia; and loving uncle and cousin of many. Francis was preceded in death by his parents and his 10 siblings. During his working career, Francis was a sales executive in industrial hydraulics for over 50 years. He enjoyed gardening, aviation and was a diehard fan of the Chicago White Sox. Francis was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army where he served as an Artillery Meteorologist and was a long-time member of Saint Anne Catholic Community. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 2, from 3-6pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main St. (Lake-Cook Rd.), Barrington, IL. On Monday, June 3, visitation will continue from 9:00am until the time of his Funeral Mass at 10:30am at Saint Anne Catholic Community, 120 N. Ela St., Barrington, IL. Inurnment to follow at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , or Food for the Poor, www.foodforthepoor.org/donate. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-381-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary