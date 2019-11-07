|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Francis J. Lencioni, 103, was born on June 13, 1916 in Genoa, Italy to Carlo and Angeline (nee Rossi) Lencioni. He died Monday, November 4, 2019 at his home in Luther Village in Arlington Heights. Mr. Lencioni proudly served in the United States Navy during WW ll as the Lieutenant Commander of a B-24 Liberator crew in the Pacific. He had a long career as an Engineer for Vapor Corporation. Frank's passion for photography and flying airplanes endured throughout his life and he was a member of the Glenview Navy Flying Club. Francis is survived by his family, including dozens of cousins and second-cousins, who fondly referred to him as Uncle Frank, and to whom he served as an inspiring mentor. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister. Memorial Visitation Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 2:00 pm until the 4:00 pm Memorial Service at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.,1520 North Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Saint James Catholic Church, 820 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights 60004. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 7, 2019