Francis "Frank" Poradek, age 82. Beloved husband of Joan. Dearest father of Joel, Mary Kauthe and June Kapl. Loving grandfather of David Kauthe, Julie (Bill) Cordero and Shannen. Great grandfather of Riley Cordero. Preceded in death by his siblings. Many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. until time of memorial service at 1P.M. at Brust Funeral Home, 415 N. Gary Ave., Carol Stream, IL. Interment in Wheaton, IL. For information, 630-510-0044
Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 23, 2020.