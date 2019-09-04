|
Frank "Shoes" Schumacher; age 89; Beloved husband of 61 years to Mardell nee Koop; Loving father of Linda (Brian Medalis), Randy (Jennifer) and the late Julie Ellyn; Proud grandfather of Steven and Riley; Dear brother of John, Marge and the late James, Lois and Andy; Cherished son of the late Ella and Anselm. Frank served as an MP and in the Honor Guard in Korea. He retired from the Cook County Sheriff's as an information officer at age 82. He was the only non lawyer or judge recognized by the NWSBA for his service. His sense of humor and love of family helped him survive decades with cancer. Visitation Thursday 3:00 - 10:00 p.m. and Friday 10:00 a.m. until time of Service, 11:00 a.m. at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.theoaksfh.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 4, 2019