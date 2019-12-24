|
LIBERTYVILLE - Francis Xavier Quigley Sr., 88, US Army, passed away peacefully December 21, 2019 at Loyola Medical Center, Maywood. Francis was born and raised in Chicago graduating from St. Ignatius High School and attended Loras College in Dubuque Iowa. Francis loved God, his wife, his children and family unconditionally. He dedicated 45 years of loyal service to Bell and Howell and enjoyed retirement summering at Grand Beach, Michigan. Faith was one of the highest priorities he instilled in his family and was dedicated to his Catholic faith being a parishioner of St. Joseph Church for 46 years, participating in the vocational club and attending daily Mass. Francis is remembered as an accomplished pianist and for his great sense of humor that he maintained until his last breath. He was a great man and will be dearly missed. Francis is survived by Margaret (nee Burke) his beloved wife of 63 years; his loving children Francis X. Jr. "Frank", James Francis (Carol), Margaret Mary, Anne (Jim) Bower, Eileen, John Francis (Kimberly) and Joseph Francis (Dalia); his adoring 14 grandchildren and his cherished 2 great-grandchildren. Francis is preceded in death by his parents John and Madeline and his 7 siblings. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:30am Saturday December 28th at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 121 E Maple Ave, Libertyville. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 5:00 - 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorials made to the Catholic Extension Society, 150 South Wacker Drive, Suite 2000, Chicago, IL 60606 or the St. Mary of the Lake Seminary, 1000 E Maple Ave, Mundelein, IL 60060 would be greatly appreciated. Funeral arrangements by McMurrough Funeral Chapel 847-362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com. Celebrate the Irish...wear green.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 24, 2019