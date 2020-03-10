|
|
PINGREE GROVE - Francisco B. Diola, 75, died peacefully on March 4, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 6:00 to 9:00pm and on Sunday, March 15, from 4:00 to 9:00pm both at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley, IL. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Mary Catholic Church-10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. Francisco was born March 10, 1944 in the Philippines, the son of Serafin and Gloria Diola. He married Generosa Macaso on September 6, 1972. He was an excellent chef and always knew the perfect meal to cook. He enjoyed singing, playing cards, dancing and karaoke. Francisco loved life and could light up any room. He is survived by his wife, Generosa, his children, Mary Grace (Larry) Dino, Ethel (Bulent) Diola- Kapuccu, Frank David (Rusheila) Diola and Glory Ann (Ranillo) Miranda, 11 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, his brother Danilo Diola and by many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his, parents, siblings, Rosalinda, Flora, Ricardo, Tony and a grandson, Francis. For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 10, 2020