SCHAUMBURG - Frank A. Garro. 96. Veteran of WWII. At rest, Saturday, October 10, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Diana. Loving father of Christine (Gerry) Avi and Cheryl Garro Lenz (Joe Coleman). Cherished grandfather of Deanna (John), Michelle (Marc), Cara (Donley),and Tommy. Great-grandfather of Joey, Mikey, Giuliana, Dominic and Ryan. Dear brother of the late Connie, Emily, Gabe, Della, Rose and Guy. Fond uncle and great uncle to many. PRIVATE Funeral Services were held on Saturday October 17th at St. Matthew Catholic Church. Schaumburg. Entombment with Military Honors took place at the St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. Arrangements conducted by Friel Funeral Directors.