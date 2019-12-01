|
Frank A. Niziolek, 89, an avid golfer with a remarkable sense of humor from Itasca, passed away Monday, November 25. Beloved husband of Dorothy (nee Johnson); loving father of John (Katrina) and Frank (Marnie); proud grandfather of Tayler (Gina), Frank, Briana, Meghan, Danielle, and Mary; dear brother of the late Sophie (the late Al) Orgorzalek, the late Walter, the late Joseph (the late Marjorie), the late Theodore (the late Betty), and the late Lottie (the late Casey) Ciesla; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, December 4 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 333 S. Roselle Rd.(½ mile south of Irving Park Rd.), Roselle, and on Thursday from 10:00am until time of Mass 11:00am at St. Peter the Apostle Church. Interment Friday 10:00am at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Information, call 630-529-5751 or visit www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 1, 2019