Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James the Less
550 Sunset Ridge Rd
Northfield, IL
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James the Less
550 Sunset Ridge Rd
Northfield, IL
May 12, 1934 - Jan. 21, 2019 Married to Nancy, the love of his life, for 48 years; Children, Laura Sleeman, Frank A. (Deceased), Denise Mores, Rob Mores (Deceased); Grandchildren Joe Mores, Amber Blackshaw (Deceased) Giovanni and Sheamus Blackshaw. Formerly of the Dyna-Tones and Dr. Bop and the Headliners. His family and his music were his life. Please omit flowers. Memorial Feb 11, 2019 at St. James the Less, 550 Sunset Ridge Rd, Northfield, IL 60093. Visitation 10:00 am. Service 11:00 am.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 8, 2019
