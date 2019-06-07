Frank Bailey Rackley, Jr., known to all as "Buzz", passed away peacefully on March 15th in Batavia, IL following a long illness. He was 74 years old, born on October 25, 1944 in Chicago, IL, the son of Marguerite Moe Rackley and Frank Bailey Rackley. Buzz graduated from Valley Forge Military Academy, where he was captain of the polo team, and then Bethany College. Following graduation from Bethany, he was employed in sales by Jessop Steel Company, and then struck out on his own in the beverage business as co-owner of Fox River Distributing, serving Chicago's western suburbs. His warm, believable manner helped make him a success at both of these endeavors, as well as building life-long friendships with virtually everyone he met. And while business success was important to Buzz, so was polo. He owned, stabled and cared for his own string of polo ponies, and was a nationally-ranked polo player much of his life, even occasionally riding against the world-renowned Anheuser-Busch Budweiser team. He often was heard to say, "Polo has meant everything to me in my life," and he was heavily involved in the Chicago Polo Clubs. Buzz leaves behind his beloved children, Tod Rackley and Juli Rackley Shirey (Dan), granddaughters Claire and Meehan Shirey, sisters Margo Rackley Miller (Richard) and JoAnne Rackley Richardson (Jim), brother Richard P. Rackley (Karen), as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held at noon on June 15th, at the Blackberry Polo Fields, Lake Run Farm, 1 sr 570, Bliss Road, Batavia, IL 60510. Contributions in his name and memory may be made to the Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry, 100 Finn NW Street, Batavia, IL 60510, where he often volunteered. For additional information please contact Moss Family Funeral Home at 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary