FRANK "LOU" BUCHENOT
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share FRANK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Frank "Lou" Buchenot, age 89. Beloved husband of Geraldine "Gerry." Loving father of Susan Buchenot-Macklin, Steve (Linda) Buchenot, Nan (the late John) Melligan and Bonnie (Don) Dhamer. Dear grandfather of Tim and Megan Macklin, Maureen (Tom) Cross, Danielle (Patrick McCabe) and Thomas Buchenot, Katie (Jeff) Moulton, Kelly (Phil) Rachal, Ryan (Jen) Melligan and Colleen (Aidas) Berner and great-grandfather of Will, Maddie, Charlotte, Bella, Emma and Theo. Dear brother of the late Victor and Henry Buchenot, Simone Lucas and Elise Papa and brother-in-law of the late Marge (Bud) Sullivan. Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. For almost 50 years Lou was a teacher at Harper College in the Food Service and Restaurant Management Department. He and Gerry were lifetime members of St. Hubert Church. Lou was an Army Veteran and a friend to everyone. Due to COVID19 concerns Visitation and Funeral Mass will be private. Interment St. Michael Cemetery. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580. In lieu of flowers, Mass offerings or donations to St. Hubert Church would be appreciated.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved