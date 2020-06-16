HOFFMAN ESTATES - Frank "Lou" Buchenot, age 89. Beloved husband of Geraldine "Gerry." Loving father of Susan Buchenot-Macklin, Steve (Linda) Buchenot, Nan (the late John) Melligan and Bonnie (Don) Dhamer. Dear grandfather of Tim and Megan Macklin, Maureen (Tom) Cross, Danielle (Patrick McCabe) and Thomas Buchenot, Katie (Jeff) Moulton, Kelly (Phil) Rachal, Ryan (Jen) Melligan and Colleen (Aidas) Berner and great-grandfather of Will, Maddie, Charlotte, Bella, Emma and Theo. Dear brother of the late Victor and Henry Buchenot, Simone Lucas and Elise Papa and brother-in-law of the late Marge (Bud) Sullivan. Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. For almost 50 years Lou was a teacher at Harper College in the Food Service and Restaurant Management Department. He and Gerry were lifetime members of St. Hubert Church. Lou was an Army Veteran and a friend to everyone. Due to COVID19 concerns Visitation and Funeral Mass will be private. Interment St. Michael Cemetery. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580. In lieu of flowers, Mass offerings or donations to St. Hubert Church would be appreciated.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 16, 2020.