DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
10307 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL
FRANK CHARLES KARPOWICZ Jr.


1937 - 2019
FRANK CHARLES KARPOWICZ Jr. Obituary
HUNTLEY - Frank Charles Karpowicz, Jr. 82, died peacefully, October 4, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 4-8pm at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, 10:00am at St. Mary Catholic Church-10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Society of St. Vincent DePaul, St. Mary's Parish. Frank was born January 22, 1937 in Peoria, Illinois the son of Frank and Sophie Karpowicz, attended Spalding Institute and graduated from Lewis University. On September 6, 1958 he married Mary Elizabeth Wiles, his high school sweetheart. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be missed by all who knew him. Frank was an enthusiastic, lifelong St. Louis Cardinal fan. He spent many seasons coaching his sons' youth football and baseball teams, and in retirement enjoyed regular rounds with his golf buddies, scoring a hole-in-one when he was 80 years old. Frank was instrumental in founding The Society of St. Vincent DePaul in the Rockford Diocese, while advancing the society's mission as the Northwestern Regional Chairperson. He is survived by his wife, Mary, his children, Kelly (Robert) Olejniczak, Kathyrn (Mike) Carroll, Frank (Karen McCurdy) Karpowicz III, Stephen (Linda) Karpowicz, Mary Beth (John) Jilek and John (Tami) Karpowicz, grandchildren: Matthew ( Sarah), Michael, Kailin (Jason), Boston (Hailey), Meghan (Ryan), Joseph, Thomas, Jacqueline, Kristin, Angie, Christina, Stefan, Joseph, Elizabeth (Josh), Sarah, Meg, Faith, Frances, Benjamin, Sophie and Jack, by his 7 great grandchildren, Walter, Freddie, Dominic, Luke, Mary, Alanna and Rosalia. He is also survived by his sisters, Katherine Vlasis, Marie Doak, Frances Kidd, and brother, Daniel (Shirley) Karpowicz. He was preceded in death by his parents and by his sister, Betty. For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 7, 2019
