Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
FRANK CIACCIO


GLENDALE HEIGHTS - Frank Ciaccio, 93, U.S. Army WWII Veteran, at rest February 20, 2019. Beloved son of the late Sam and Sadie Ciaccio. Loving father of Roseann (Martin) Boi and Carol (Gary) Dostal. Cherished grandfather of Gregory, David, Nicholas, and Kimberly. Great grandfather of 9. Fond brother of Anthony Ciaccio. Uncle of Michelle and Neil. Longtime member of Glendale Heights VFW Post 2377. Visitation Saturday 11 AM until time of funeral service and Military Honors 12 Noon at Cypress Funeral Home, 1698 N. Bloomingdale Rd., Glendale Heights. Interment Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery. For more information please call 630-653-7666 or visit www.cypressfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 22, 2019
