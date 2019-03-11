|
ROLLING MEADOWS - Frank Coppoletta, 87, of Rolling Meadows, died March 8, 2019. He was born December 1, 1931 in Chicago. Frank was the husband of Barbara (nee Sonossian) for 64 years, father of Stephen (Margaret), Michael (Patricia) and Mary Coppoletta, Laura Philips, Elizabeth (Robert) Bridier and Ann (James) Dunlap; grandfather of 18 and great-grandfather of 10. Visitation Wednesday 11 am until time of funeral service 1 pm at The Orchard Evangelical Free Church, 1330 N Douglas Ave., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery, Arlington Heights. Info (847)253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com
