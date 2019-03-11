Daily Herald Obituaries
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 253-0224
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
The Orchard Evangelical Free Church
1330 N Douglas Ave.
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
The Orchard Evangelical Free Church
1330 N Douglas Ave.
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
FRANK COPPOLETTA


FRANK COPPOLETTA Obituary
ROLLING MEADOWS - Frank Coppoletta, 87, of Rolling Meadows, died March 8, 2019. He was born December 1, 1931 in Chicago. Frank was the husband of Barbara (nee Sonossian) for 64 years, father of Stephen (Margaret), Michael (Patricia) and Mary Coppoletta, Laura Philips, Elizabeth (Robert) Bridier and Ann (James) Dunlap; grandfather of 18 and great-grandfather of 10. Visitation Wednesday 11 am until time of funeral service 1 pm at The Orchard Evangelical Free Church, 1330 N Douglas Ave., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery, Arlington Heights. Info (847)253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 11, 2019
