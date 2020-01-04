|
HUNTLEY - Frank "Hank" Covert", 90, formerly of Mapleton Depot, PA, died peacefully on December 31, 2019 at Alden Memory Center in Huntley, IL. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10 a.m. -12 p.m. with a service being held at 12 p.m. all at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley, IL. Inurnment will be held at Centre Memorial Park, State College, PA at a later date. Frank was born December 3, 1920 in Mapleton Depot, PA, the son of Frank and Grace Covert. On November 17, 1951 he married his wife Alda. In his early years he played baseball in Mapleton Depot, PA. He retired from Plumbers and Pipefitters Union 520 in Harrisburg, PA. He is survived by his wife, Alda, his son, Jeff (Carmia) Covert, by his 5 grandchildren, his 7 great-grandchildren, and his sister, Geneva Shoop. He is preceded in death by his son, Steven, his brother, Ken, and his sister, Marian O'Donell. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, condolences can be made to the . https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 4, 2020