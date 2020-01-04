Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANK COVERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANK "HANK" COVERT


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANK "HANK" COVERT Obituary
HUNTLEY - Frank "Hank" Covert", 90, formerly of Mapleton Depot, PA, died peacefully on December 31, 2019 at Alden Memory Center in Huntley, IL. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10 a.m. -12 p.m. with a service being held at 12 p.m. all at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley, IL. Inurnment will be held at Centre Memorial Park, State College, PA at a later date. Frank was born December 3, 1920 in Mapleton Depot, PA, the son of Frank and Grace Covert. On November 17, 1951 he married his wife Alda. In his early years he played baseball in Mapleton Depot, PA. He retired from Plumbers and Pipefitters Union 520 in Harrisburg, PA. He is survived by his wife, Alda, his son, Jeff (Carmia) Covert, by his 5 grandchildren, his 7 great-grandchildren, and his sister, Geneva Shoop. He is preceded in death by his son, Steven, his brother, Ken, and his sister, Marian O'Donell. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, condolences can be made to the . https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -