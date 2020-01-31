|
Frank Daniel Jean "Dan" Spannraft, 72, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2020 at his home. He was born Oct. 17, 1947 in Germany, was a former 54 year resident of Libertyville, living in Winthrop Harbor for the past 16 years. He was a retired 35 year Institute of Supply Management employee of Abbott Laboratories. Dan was a graduate of the University of Chicago and the Loyola University Graduate School of Business. He was a life member of the American Mortorcyclist Association, the Vintage Motorcycle Club of Great Britain, the Triumph International Owner's Club of the US, the Heinkel Club von Deutschland, the Vespa Club of America, the NSU Club of the US and the American Motorcycle Association. He was also a member of the National Rifle Association and a proud volunteer with the Chihuahua Rescue and Transport organization. Surviving are his wife Elizabeth Spannraft, brother Ron Spannraft and brother-in-law, James (Joan) Berg; his nephews, Daniel, James, Jason, James Jr. and Jeremy. He was preceded in death by his son David in 2004 and his parents, CWO Frank and Marie-Louise Spannraft. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm Monday, Feb. 1, 2020 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville. A service will be held during the visitation and interment will be at Ascension Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Chihuahua Rescue and Transport, 3414 Pemberton Drive, Pearland, TX 77584. Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 31, 2020