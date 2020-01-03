|
Frank DeRoo, 88, of Bartlett for 60 years, passed away Tuesday, December 31. An avid Cubs fan, Frank was an Army Veteran of the Korean war, a 50 year usher at St. Peter Damian Church in Bartlett where he was a member of the Men's Club, and former President of the Bartlett Lions Club. Beloved husband of Dorothy (nee Wolf) for 65 years; loving father of Susan (Joseph) Baker, Debra DeRoo, Michael (Susan Williams), David DeRoo, Kathleen (Randy Rasner) DeRoo, Kevin (Cheryl Lamont), Timothy (Patricia Coughlin), Mary (Cameron) Lowdon, and Mark (Michelle Anderson); dear grandfather of Christopher (Megan) DeRoo, Kayce (Jeremy) Piepenbrink, Kyle (Lisa) DeRoo, Samantha (Seth) Engdahl, Alexa DeRoo, Brittney DeRoo, Jacob DeRoo, William DeRoo, and George Lowdon; proud great grandfather of Colin, Henry, Jack, Nora-Ellen, and Amelia; fond brother of Jeanette DeRoo. Visitation Friday, January 3 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.), Bartlett. Funeral Saturday 10:45am at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory to St. Peter Damian Church. Mass 11:30am. Interment Bartlett Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial to St. Jude at , appreciated. Info 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 3, 2020