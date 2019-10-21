|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Frank Diaz, 89, was born July 13, 1930 in Chicago to Joseph and Josephine (nee Lopez) Diaz and passed away October 13, 2019. Frank was the beloved husband of Elizabeth (nee Hilton) Diaz; loving father of Frank (Holly) Diaz, Rick (Joanne) Diaz, Carmen Padgett, Lisa (John) Krupp, Natasha (Andrew Falth) Diaz, Sarah (Bryan Sansom) Diaz and Tristan (Rachel) Diaz; cherished grandfather of Erin, Justin, Janelle, Hans, Francisco, Wyatt, Julian and Lucia; great-grandfather of Alexis, Eric and Noel; great-great-grandfather of Isabella and dear brother of Lore Macias, Chita Galvez and Carlos Diaz. Memorial visitation will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 1:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 3:00 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the (). Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 21, 2019