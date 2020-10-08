1/1
FRANK F. BURGER
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FRANK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STREAMWOOD - Frank F. Burger, 75, left this earth on Saturday, Oct 3, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He was born in Chicago on Nov 20, 1944. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Libby;" his daughter, Sheri (Ryan) Ruthenberg of Elgin; his stepchildren, Cheri (Mark) Kuhns of Georgetown, KY, Susan Morgan of Des Plaines and Ronnie (Gina) Morgan of Pahrump, NV; and six grandchildren, Ryan and Emma Ruthenburg, Bradley, Austin, and Daniel Kuhns, and Derek Morgan; along with one special granddog, Piper; and his sister, Elsie Place of Burlington, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank A. and Margaret Burger. Frank was a Tool & Die Maker for over 50 years, retiring in 2010. He was an avid fisherman and diligent hunter. Many fish met their match when Frank was on the water, deer and pheasant couldn't hide from him either. He was the happiest when he was on the water or in the woods. A Celebration of LIFE will be held at a later date due to Covid-19 restrictions. My heartfelt thanks go to Seasons Palliative and Hospice. You are most definitely God's Angels.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved