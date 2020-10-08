STREAMWOOD - Frank F. Burger, 75, left this earth on Saturday, Oct 3, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He was born in Chicago on Nov 20, 1944. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Libby;" his daughter, Sheri (Ryan) Ruthenberg of Elgin; his stepchildren, Cheri (Mark) Kuhns of Georgetown, KY, Susan Morgan of Des Plaines and Ronnie (Gina) Morgan of Pahrump, NV; and six grandchildren, Ryan and Emma Ruthenburg, Bradley, Austin, and Daniel Kuhns, and Derek Morgan; along with one special granddog, Piper; and his sister, Elsie Place of Burlington, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank A. and Margaret Burger. Frank was a Tool & Die Maker for over 50 years, retiring in 2010. He was an avid fisherman and diligent hunter. Many fish met their match when Frank was on the water, deer and pheasant couldn't hide from him either. He was the happiest when he was on the water or in the woods. A Celebration of LIFE will be held at a later date due to Covid-19 restrictions. My heartfelt thanks go to Seasons Palliative and Hospice. You are most definitely God's Angels.







