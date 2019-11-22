Daily Herald Obituaries
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Frank Frederick Fillipp, age 80. Beloved husband of Joyce Fillipp, nee Davis for over 61 years. Loving father of James Fillipp (Sue Geiger), Thomas (Ellie) Fillipp, Timothy (Lynda) Fillipp, Kenneth (Susan) Fillipp, Kathie (Gene) McCabe and Joyce (Robert) Heinz. Cherished grandfather of Nicole (Rory), Stacey, Michael (Scott), Jason (Dana), Gina (Edward), Vince (Elitia), Andrew (Katelyn), Tyler (Katy), Timothy, Kaelyn, Jeremy, Jennifer (Mike), Julie (Tom), Megan (Brian), Allison, Jordan and Drake. Caring great grandfather of 22. Loving brother of Allan (Peggy) Fillipp, Robert (the late Diane) Fillipp, Richard (Cindy) Fillipp, Melvin (Karen) Fillipp, the late John (the late Mary) Fillipp and the late Kenneth Fillipp. The family requests you wear your favorite Chicago sports attire as Frank would have wanted. Visitation Sunday from 12 until military service at 4 PM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 22, 2019
