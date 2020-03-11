|
Frank G. Drake Jr. age 54; Beloved husband of Laurie nee Henning; Dearest father of Hannah, Mikayla and Lydia; Loving son of the late Frank and Shirley; Dear brother of Nancy (Paul) Schmuldt, Patty (the late Buddy) Hynes, Alan (Gail), Lynn (Rick) Nelson and Lori (Vince) Willis; Fond uncle of many. Dear son-in-law of Sue (the late Frank) Winter and Joan (the late Don) Henning. Member of International Union of Elevator Constructors Local 2. Employee of Otis Elevator. Visitation Friday, March 13th, 3:00 - 8:00 PM at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. Family and friends will meet at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church 304 E. Palatine Rd., Prospect Heights on Saturday, March 14th for a Visitation 9:00 AM until time of Service, 10:00 AM. Interment private. For funeral info, 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 11, 2020