INVERNESS - Frank G. Poczatek/Parks, 92. Beloved husband for 66 years of the late Lorraine Theresa, nee Kawalec. Loving mother of Frank M. (Lydia) Poczatek, Elaine D. (Mark) Carlson, Cherylynn (Jeffrey) Leach and Tom (Barbara) Poczatek. Cherished grandpa of Daniel (Erin Damisch) Poczatek, Justin (Kahla) Poczatek, Laura (Joe Maish) Poczatek, Keith (Angela) Carlson, Scott (Sara) Carlson, Christina (Duane) Carlson Grimm, Elisabeth Kelly Leach, Ashley (Billy) Hazen, Courtney (Dr. James) Gray, James (Jillian) Leach, Daniella (Luis) Gutierrez, Matthew (Eve) Poczatek, Kevin (Mary Margaret Skelly) Poczatek, Jeffrey (Ellie) Poczatek and Melissa (Tyler) Kim. Proud great-grandpa of 21 plus 2 expected on the way. Frank, along with his partner, Paul Spiewak, founded Century Tile in 1947. Frank worked his way up from a little store on Austin Avenue in the city to owning and operating 12 stores throughout the Chicagoland area. Frank was a keen businessman and determined hard-worker. Frank always had a zest for life and a sparkle in his eye! He always looked forward to family gatherings with Polka music and 18 holes on the golf course. He will be missed by many friends, family and business associates. In lieu of flowers, please make a gift to the American Diabetes Association Research Foundation
, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or visit Smith-Corcoran's website for a memorial link. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and everyone's safety all services have been held privately. Entombment St. Michael the Archangel Mausoleum. For information, 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com
.