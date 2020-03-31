|
|
Frank George Rische, 94, of Wildwood FL, formerly of Stockton, IL and Barrington, IL passed away on February 15, 2020 in Sharon, WI. Frank was born on August 16, 1925 in Des Plaines, IL, and was the son of the late Bert and Rose Rische. Frank was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Sheila, his brother Donald, and sister Dorothy. After graduating from Maine Township High School. Frank served in the US Navy during WWII. Upon returning home, Frank and Sheila raised a family of thirteen children in Barrington, and is survived by all; Kurt, Scott (Laurie), Jan (Lori), Mark (Lynn), Kim (Nancy), Kevin (Iva), Holly, Christopher, Craig, Forrest (Wendy), David, Troy (Elyse), Rebecca (Jim) Lambiris, and his "extra," Kathy. Frank is also survived by 50 Grandchildren who made him especially proud, Megan, Heather, Rachel, Ashley, Jacob, Jaime, Daniel, Erin, Nathan, Kate, Daniel, Autumn, Emily, Darcy, Loren, Christian, Elizabeth, Amber, William, Elizabeth, Shannon, Reed, Tyler, Scarlet, Timothy, Trevor, Peter, Christina, Travis, Frank, Matthew, Clayton, Jessica, Grace, Seth, Sarah, Trent, Jake, Hunter, Lillie Mae, Shane, Carter, Cody, Morgan, Ryan, Adrienne, Brent, Trey, Dalton, and Rebecca. Grandsons Uriah, Zachary, and Taylor preceded him in death. Frank is also survived by 74 great- grandchildren. Frank enjoyed sideyard football and other sports with his children, loved western novels, became a cowboy, and loved golf, having made four holes-in-one. Frank also recited poetry with an amazing recall of verse, and was well-loved for it, reciting at many of his family's musical performances and get-togethers. Frank was a proud member of Lathers Local # 74, and helped build many iconic Chicago area buildings including McCormick Place and the John Hancock Center. The family takes great joy in knowing Frank is reunited with the love of his life, Sheila. A service is planned during PaFest on July 25th. Please contact a family member for details. Oh, the barefoot boy with boots on Came a-crawling down the street His pants were filled with pockets And his boots were filled with feet...
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 31, 2020