Former Chicago resident Frank Hoffman, 90, died July 20, 2020, at his home in Lombard, Illinois. At his request, no service will be held. Mr. Hoffman was born July 15. 1930, in Chicago, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Hoffman and his sister, Virginia Schaefer. Frank worked as a union baker for more than 46 years, at several local and commercial bakeries, finishing his career at Nyberg's Bakery in 1995. Frank was active in his union; He loved music, and was an avid drummer when he was younger. He also loved to read, and was curious in subjects like politics and religion. The beloved and devoted father of 2 blended families, he married Helen Episcope (nee Petropoulos) in 1954, deceased 1979, and adopted her sons, James and Nicholas Hoffman. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Noreen Marie (Ryan), son, Nick Hoffman, stepchildren, Don Wolff, Barb Lane, Betty Finney, Jim Wolff and Vince Wolff, and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Condolences may be sent to 1008 S. School Ave., Lombard, IL 60148. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be sent to Helen Plum Memorial Library, Lombard, IL, in Frank's name.







