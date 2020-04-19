|
|
GRAYSLAKE - Frank Huschitt, 83, beloved husband of Marion (nee Hahn) Huschitt of 60 years, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020. He was born on November 30, 1936 in Medves, Romania to Franz and Anna Huschitt. During WWII, Frank along with his mother and siblings sought refuge in Nordholz, Germany, Frank's father, Franz went missing in action during WWII when Frank was only 7 years old. At the age of 16, he began his apprenticeship. In 1956, after completing his degree as a Meister Tischler (Master Cabinetmaker), he immigrated to the north side of Chicago, near Sheffield and Armitage. Soon thereafter, he met his wife Marion, at the Donauschwaben Dance Hall. They married on February 20, 1960. Frank was an ambitious young man and in 1963, at 26 years of age, he founded Imperial Woodworking Company in Palatine, Illinois. He was a master at his trade and quickly grew the company to national acclaim. He was known to be a strong business leader, yet always said it was the dedicated employees and professionals that supported the company and made it strong. Frank volunteered his time and expertise to the Architectural Woodwork Institute, and was proud to have served as a Director of both Suburban National Bank of Palatine and Cornerstone Bancorp,Inc. Frank and Marion raised 3 children in Fremont Township, Illinois where they enjoyed the country and nature. He loved to entertain his family and friends in the great outdoors, such as on vacations to Wyoming, where he also owned a Cattle Ranch. He introduced his family to snow skiing and that tradition transcended many generations. Frank admired his grandchildren and great-grandchildren which brought him much reward and joy. The family spent many a Christmas skiing at the cabin. He was a passionate outdoorsman in all respects and traveled the world on trophy hunting trips. He was a longtime member of the Elks Hunting Club, where he shared with other members the love of the outdoors. He was also an avid soccer player in his youth in northern Germany. His passion for the game remained over time, and Frank went to many soccer matches with his friends and family. He attended 5 World Cup Soccer matches over 20 years in Mexico, Italy, USA, Japan, and Germany. Always one to celebrate an event, it was important to Frank that all of his family and friends were included in celebrations. Frank and Marion spent their early retirement in Sanibel Island, Florida, and in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he also ran a wilderness hunting lodge. Frank and Marion loved to entertain in their log cabin in the woods. He captivated his guests by sharing in great detail his many years of travel and hunting adventures. He was a passionate man of great integrity. Many say bigger than life. A friend to many. Frank was a great and loving father and husband, loved by his family and many friends, a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather, a loving brother and son. His presence will be missed, may he rest in peace and his memory be eternal. Frank is survived by his wife Marion (nee Hahn), his children Frank (Kathy) Huschitt III, Annette Huschitt (Mark) Purcell, Jeffery Huschitt, his grandchildren Kristen Ann (Warren) Mueller, Mary Kathleen (Stephen) Neville, Frank William (Medbh) Huschitt, Jack and Mitchell Purcell, Isabella and Cecilia Huschitt, great-grandchildren Alice Ann Mueller, Audrey and Thomas Neville, Frank Gerard and Niamh Huschitt, his sister Elizabeth Huschitt, sister-in-law Laurie Jenssen. Frank was preceded in death by his parents Franz and Anna (nee Beierle) Huschitt, his brother Johann (the late Irene) Huschitt, and his in-laws Martin and Magdalena Hahn. Funeral services are private from the Kristan Funeral Home PC, 219 West Maple Ave., Mundelein, IL. The Huschitt Family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to all those extended family members and friends who at this time cannot be present in body but join us in spirit. Your thoughts and prayers are very much appreciated. For additional information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com to sign the guestbook or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 19, 2020