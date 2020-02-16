|
|
Frank J. Batka, Jr., age 86 of Dubuque, IA, and formerly of Des Plaines and Chicago, IL, completed his earthly journey on February 9, 2020 at Luther Manor Grand Meadows in Asbury, IA, with his loving wife by his side. To celebrate Frank's life, a Celebration of Life will be held from 1 until 4 pm on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at the Grand Meadows Clubhouse, 5300 Grand Meadows Drive in Asbury, IA, with a memorial service being held at 2 pm with Rev. Dianne Grace officiating. There will also be a Celebration of Life held from 1 until 4 pm on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at the Lone Tree Manor, 7730 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL, which includes a memorial service being held at 2 pm followed by a traditional Polish meal. Burial will be in the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. Frank was born on Nov. 12, 1933 in Chicago, IL, a son to Frank and Anastazia (Jerka) Batka, Sr. He graduated from Lane Tech High School and went on honorably serve his country with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Frank was united in marriage to Patricia Schmalz on May 17, 1958 in Chicago and the 2 were blessed with 3 children and 62 years together. Frank spent over 40 years with Zack Heating and Ventilation before retiring in the early 90's. He enjoyed spending time with the Boy Scouts and the Cavalier Drum and Bugle Corps in his free-time. Frank had an incredible work ethic, a wonderful sense of humor and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Those left behind to cherish the memory of Frank include his beautiful bride, Patricia "Pat" Batka, Asbury, IA: his 3 children, Kim (Steve) Myers, West lake, OH, Dan (Kari) Batka, Batavia, IL, and Jeff (Diane) Batka, Glenview, IL; his 5 grandchildren; his sister, Dorothy (Bob) Fey; along with numerous extended family and friends. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, his twin sons in infancy, his grandson and 10 siblings. Online condolences may be shared with Frank's family at www.tristatecremationcenter.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 16, 2020