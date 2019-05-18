In Loving Memory of Frank J. Dawson Dec. 10, 1923 - May 18, 2013 It's been six years since you left us. Your memory and legacy live on in our hearts and minds. We miss you every day, but we know that you are in a better place, where you were welcomed by family and friends. Our brother John joined you and last year your beloved Val joined you. The thought that you were there to welcome them eases the loss we feel. Please watch over us until we see each other again. Your loving children Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary