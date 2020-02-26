Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
1023 McHenry Avenue
Crystal Lake, IL
View Map
FRANK J. FREIMUTH


1943 - 2020
LAKE IN THE HILLS - Frank J. Freimuth, 76, was born June 17, 1943, in Skokie, IL, and passed away February 23, 2020, in Barrington, IL. Visitation Friday, 4p.m. to 8p.m. at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. Funeral Mass Saturday, 11a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1023 McHenry Avenue, Crystal Lake. Interment at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery. Frank, the son of Joseph and Cecelia Freimuth, married the love of his life, Lois Wubbenhorst on June 11th, 1966. Frank and Lois shared 47 years of marriage until her passing in 2013. They raised two children, Suzy and John, and had five grandchildren, Joey, Sparky, Frank, A.J., and Katie. Frank worked as a microbiologist in the pharmaceutical industry. Frank was a world traveler, musician, professional photographer, avid bird watcher, and accomplished square dancer. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend to many. He will be missed by all who knew him. Memorials may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. For information regarding memorials, please call the Church at 815-459-3033. For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 26, 2020
