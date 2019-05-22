LAKE ZURICH - Memorial Visitation for Frank J. Hunssinger, 73, will be from 11:00 AM until the time of the Memorial Service at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 415 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich. Frank was born on December 6, 1945 to Frank and Norma Hunssinger. He passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchild. Frank graduated from Homewood-Flossmoor High School. He attended the University of Illinois receiving his B.S. in Accountancy and earned his MBA from DePaul University. Frank was also a CPA. He retired as an auditor for the State of California Board of Equalization, Chicago office after 25 years. Frank was the beloved husband of Pamela Hunssinger, whom he married on January 3, 1981. He is also survived by his children, Sarah (David) Whatling and Andrew (Rori Gillen) Hunssinger; his grandson, Liam Whatling; his sister, Karen (Ed) Kern, and Debbie (John) Sadler; his mother, Norma Cipolla; he is also survived by numerous, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Hunssinger and his step-father, John Cipolla. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to in Frank's honor. He will be greatly missed, but he will always be with us in our hearts. For funeral information, 847-540-8871 or AhlgrimFFS.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary