St John United Church-Christ
308 N Evergreen Ave
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John United Church of Christ
308 N. Evergreen
Arlington Height, IL
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John United Church of Christ
308 N. Evergreen
Arlington Heights, IL
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Frank J. Kaiser was born on November 7, 1936 in Chicago to Frank and Gertrude (nee Schlomann) Kaiser. He died Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Barrington. Mr. Kaiser worked as an equipment engineer for AT&T for almost 40 years. In his retirement he volunteered for many years at St. John UCC and the Arlington Heights Memorial Library. Frank had a passion for genealogy and loved to travel. Frank is survived by his spouse of 60 years, Susan (nee Ziska); children, Kenneth (Laura) Kaiser and David (Janet) Kaiser; grandchildren, Scott (Emma) Kaiser, Kara (Brett) Tau, Erin Kaiser, Anabel Kaiser and Robin Kaiser. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 9:00 am until the 11:00 am Memorial Service at St. John United Church of Christ, 308 N. Evergreen, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to St. John United Church of Christ, 308 N. Evergreen, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 28, 2020
