Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
565 Duane Street
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
(630) 469-0032
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
565 Duane Street
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
Frank J. Potucek, age 81, formerly of Cicero. Beloved husband of the late Carol for 50 years. Loving father of Lynda (Michael) Schmidt, Kirk (Charlotte). Dear grandfather of the Fab 5; Alexandra, Connor, Alyssa, Ryan and Jessica. Fond brother of the late Jennifer (late Raymond) Groves. Brother-in-law of Jean (Steven) Jamrisko, Janice (late Guy) Wood, late Robert (Cathy) Breneisen and the late Elizabeth (late Robert) Richards. Visitation Wednesday, August 28 from 3-9 PM at Leonard Memorial Funeral Home, 565 Duane St., Glen Ellyn (www.leonardmemorialhome.com or 630-469-0032). Prayers at funeral home at 11:15 AM, to St. Petronille Church in Glen Ellyn for 12 PM Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, donations to Holy Cross Mission Center, PO Box 543, Notre Dame, IN 46556-0543.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 27, 2019
