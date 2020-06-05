FRANK J. SANTAPA
Frank J. Santapa, at rest June 3, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of (Toni) Antoinette Santapa (nee Cebrat). Loving father to (the late Bill) (Michele) Santapa, Lynda (Ray) Janz, and Nancy (Mike) Bianchi. Fond grandfather to eight and great grandfather to eight. Loving Dad and Grandpa to Many Fur Babies. Due to Health & Safety Concerns a Private family service will be held on Saturday June 6, 2020 at Nelson Funeral Home Park Ridge, Illinois. Entombment will take place at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, Illinois. Our family expresses our sincere gratitude for youre thoughts and prayers at this time. Info 847-823-5122.



Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 5, 2020.
